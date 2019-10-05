Koch, Gerald (Jerry)
86, of St. Louis, passed away at Mercy Hospital on Oct 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Milly Koch (nee Mosby). Survived by son Gerald (Jerry) Jr, daughter Dotty Judd, son-in-law Jeff Judd, grandson Jackson Judd and granddaughter Milly Judd. He was a proud veteran of the USAF (serving as navigatorombardier in B-47s) and a record-holding basketball forward for SLU from 1951 to 1955 (inducted into the Billikens Hall of Fame in 1994). He will be missed.
Services: Graveside service and interment, Monday, Oct 7, 2:00 pm at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.