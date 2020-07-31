Romay, Gerald L.

77, passed Tuesday, July 28th. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Pamela R. (Zimmermann) Romay and his parents, Cyril and Dora (Frisch) Romay. He is survived by his three devoted sons, Gerald (Lisa) Romay, Michael (Kriss) Romay and Larry (Jill) Romay, two loving grandchildren, Nicholas Romay and Danielle Romay, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Gerald served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy and as a member of the Local 562 pipefitter union.

Gerald treasured the time he was able to spend with his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Services: John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home on Gravois (63116). Visitation July 31st from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Aug. 1st at 10 a.m. www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com