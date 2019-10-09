McDaniel, Gerald "Jerry"

83, Oct 7, 2019. Dear husband of 60 years to the late Alice McDaniel, dearest father of Bob McDaniel, Bill (Brenda) McDaniel and Leanne (Kelly) Eaker, loving grandfather of Samantha, Erika, Grant, Olivia, Jenna and Jordyn, brother-in-law of Richard (Emily) Swartz. A special uncle, cousin and friend to many. He attended University of Missouri, Columbia, graduating in 1958 with a BS degree in Education, and a Masters of Science in Education from SIU Carbondale, IL. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Services: Visitation Sat., Oct 12, 2 - 5pm followed by 5pm Memorial service at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd, Florissant. Donations to John Knox Presbyterian church or Alzheimers Assc. www.hutchensfunerlahomes.com