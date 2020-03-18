Barnes, Gerald Monroe

Gerald M. (Pete) Barnes of St. Peters Missouri was passed into the Lord's care on March 15, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dolores Mary (Juengst) Barnes, daughter Jennifer (James) Blasberg son Peter (Cecile) Barnes, grandchildren Mitchell and Madeline Gegg, Anna and Paige Blasberg, Kayln McClimens and Alicia Herlihy, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Rita Harwood, parents Truman and Daisy Barnes, brother Larry Barnes, sisters Shirley Joyce and Nancy Howlett.

Pete was most recently a member of All Saints Parish in St. Peters. Prior to that, he resided in Shrewsbury, MO and was an active member of Cure of Ars Parish. He graduated from Central High School in St. Louis in 1952 and St. Louis University in 1978. Pete was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1955-1957.

Pete was an avid fisherman and had a passion for reading and basketball. He'll be most remembered for his love of his dear Dodie and their children, his dry sense of humor, and a role model to all as a strong and kind gentleman.

Services: Private internment will take place on Monday, March 23rd at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with a memorial Mass at a future date.