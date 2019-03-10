Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Monroe Smith. View Sign

Smith, Gerald Monroe 87, of Dataw Island, SC, widower of Deirdre Mary O'Meara Smith, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Gerald was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Alfred Monroe and Elizabeth Vivian Steele Smith. He attended the University of Missouri on a NROTC scholarship, earning a degree in Journalism. Gerald then attended the University of Michigan Law School, where he was a member of the COIF honor society. Upon graduation, he served as a Law Clerk for the U.S. District Judge, as an assistant U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Missouri, and as a member of two St. Louis law firms. In December 1971, he was appointed Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, where he served as Chief Judge in 1975-76. He retired from the court in 1997 and in 1998, moved to Dataw Island, SC. Gerald was a United States Navy Veteran. He was twice married, first to the late Joanna Matthes Smith. Gerald was predeceased by a daughter, Terry Lee Mosblech. He is survived by a son, Andrew Gerald Smith; a sister Elizabeth Carol Smith McClain; four grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren. Services: A private memorial service will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery with United States Navy Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Beaufort Boys and Girls Club, 1100 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC, 29902. Please share your thoughts and stories about Gerald by visiting





