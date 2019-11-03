Gerald Thomas "G.T." Johnson

Obituary
Johnson, Gerald Thomas "G.T."

58, Monday 9/16/19 from a trucking accident outside of Reno, NV. He leaves beloved daughter, Elizabeth Paige (Brett) Brown; sister, Karen (Chris) Coyle; grandchildren, Brett and Autumn; nieces, Amy and Katie; extended family & dear friends. Son of the late Roy H.& Mary I. Johnson. USMC Veteran. Career driver for JB Hunt. He loved his family/friends, sailing, and Christmas morning with his grandkids the most. Join us to reminisce Sunday, Nov. 10th at The Gathering Place, 550 Vance Rd. Valley Park, MO from 4-7:30pm.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
