Weir, Gerald Thomas Dr. Gerald (Jerry) Thomas Weir, 69, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Paducah, Kentucky. He was born on October 16, 1949 in Saint Louis, Missouri to parents Dominic Weir and Rita (Wiener) (Weir) Walsh. Jerry attended Saint Louis University High School and graduated from the University of Missouri-Rolla with a degree in chemistry. He then joined the U.S. Army and attended medical school at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Jerry served in the Army Medical Corps for 13 and 1/2 years (but who's counting?) and was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas and Fort Gordon, Georgia when he separated from the Army as a Major and began to work as a civilian pathologist. He worked in hospitals in Buffalo, New York, Springfield, Illinois, and Paducah, Kentucky before retiring. He enjoyed golfing and loved dogs, even dressing as Santa for his dogs at Christmas. Jerry was preceded in death by both his mother and father, and his brother, Thomas Weir. Jerry is survived by his three children: Allison Weir, Matthew (Mindy) Weir, and Colleen (Mark) Eagan; three grandchildren: John, Elizabeth, and Cecelia; four siblings: James (Donna) Weir, Linda (Wayne) Prince, Rita Marie (Lynn) Campbell, and Patrick (Patricia) Weir; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at Andre's Banquet Centers South, 4254 Telegraph Road, Saint Louis, Missouri 63129 on March 2, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m., with a brief remembrance at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerry's name to the Animal Protective League.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019