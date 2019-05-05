Gerald W. "Jerry" Zimmerman (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Obituary
Zimmerman, Gerald W. Jerry age 75, Wednesday May 1, 2019. Dear husband for 46 years of Bonnie Zimmerman: cherished brother of Kathleen (the late Richard) Chlebanowski, LaVerne (the late Walter) Klesczszewski, Theodore (Paulette) Zimmerman and Kenneth (Mari) Zimmerman; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation from 4-8 p.m. with service at 7 p.m., on Friday, May 10th at Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd, Florissant. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Evelyn's House.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 5 to May 9, 2019
