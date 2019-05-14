Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Gerald Wool. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wool, Dr. Gerald passed away on May 13, 2019, at the age of 83. A native St. Louisan, he graduated from Clayton High School and was an alum of Princeton University and Washington University Medical School. He began his career as a pediatrician serving in the United States Air Force in Alaska during the Vietnam War. He returned to St. Louis to join the Children's Clinic, where he practiced for 33 years. He was very active in University City Affairs, serving on the Board of Health and volunteering at the Free People's Clinic. He was an avid runner, completing 13 marathons. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Rose (Berzon) and Leon Wool. He is survived by Sandra (Levy), his wife of 58 years, having met her at age 14, his children Deborah, Pamela (Joel), and Andrew, his two granddaughters Jojo and Ruby, and his brother Sidney (Shirley) Wool. He will also be missed by many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. If we live in the memory of the good deeds we perform, Jerry will live forever. If you wish to honor his memory, please contribute to Gender Spectrum ( www.genderspectrum.org ; 1271 Washington Ave. #834, San Leandro, CA 94577) or the . According to Dr. Wool's wishes, there will be no service. The family requests please no home visitation. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 14, 2019

