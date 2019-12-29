Geraldine A. "Jeri" Finch

Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Obituary
Finch, Geraldine A. 'Jeri'

(nee Jurkas) passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Finch; dearest mother of Mollie Finch Childress (Bixby) and the late David Allen Dagraedt (Wanda surviving) and the late Danielle Dagraedt Egeling (the late Roger); dear grandmother of Alexander and Jack Egeling, Shelley and Ryan Garrett.

Jeri was a longtime resident of the Central West End and the owner of Finches Antiques and Consignments in Clayton for over fifteen years.

Services: The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Saturday, January 4, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Parkinson's Disease Research or to the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
