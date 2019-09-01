Geraldine Angeline "Gerry" Westrich (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family on the loss of your loved one...."
  • "A wonderful caring woman that will missed."
    - Sandy Campbell
  • "A wonderful loved woman who will be missed."
    - Sandy Campbell
Service Information
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO
63125
(314)-544-7100
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Westrich, Geraldine Angeline "Gerry"

(nee: Elser) on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Beloved wife of 71 years of Clarence J. Westrich; loving mother of Warren (Lucy) Westrich, David Westrich, Janet (Don) Peterson and Karen (Todd) Franke; dear sister of the late Warren Elser; dear daughter of the late Lee and Hazel Elser; our loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in Gerry's memory to the .

Services: Chapel service will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday 10 a.m. until time of service.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 544-7100
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.