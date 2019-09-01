Westrich, Geraldine Angeline "Gerry"

(nee: Elser) on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Beloved wife of 71 years of Clarence J. Westrich; loving mother of Warren (Lucy) Westrich, David Westrich, Janet (Don) Peterson and Karen (Todd) Franke; dear sister of the late Warren Elser; dear daughter of the late Lee and Hazel Elser; our loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in Gerry's memory to the .

Services: Chapel service will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday 10 a.m. until time of service.