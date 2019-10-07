Laune, Geraldine Clara

born in New Haven, Missouri on August 09, 1941, to the late Robert J. Sr. & Clara Mary (Borgerding) Laune. The beloved wife of Anthony "Tony" Bardol.

Clare is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Kuhlmann, and Mary Audrey Laune, and by a brother, Paul Laune, Sr. (Sue); sister-in-law Judy Laune and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister Roberta Zeitzmann and a brother Robert J. "Bob" Laune Jr.

Services: Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kriegshauser West Mortuary 9450 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.kriegshausermortuary.com