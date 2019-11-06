|
Johnson, Geraldine F. 'Gerry'
(nee DeBold) Sat., Nov. 2, 2019. Dearest mother of Vicki Johnson-Cain and Gary (Terri) Johnson; loving grandmother of Brian (Jennifer) and Timothy Johnson and the late William Cain; great-grandmother of Brody, Harlow and the late Jack; sister of Judy (nee Krug) Condray; dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Sat., Nov. 9, 11a.m. until funeral at 1p.m. Services conclude at funeral home.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019