Melvin, Geraldine G. (nee Lewis), 90, Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Melvin; dear mother of Marie (the late Bill) MelvinWaterhouse and the late Geri Lin Melvin; daughter of the late Charles and Alberta Lewis; loving grandmother to John and Laurie Waterhouse; great-grandmother to Mike, Allison and Ryan Waterhouse; great-great-grandmother to Grace Olivia Waterhouse, aunt and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday February 22, 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mercy Hospice appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
