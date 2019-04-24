Rhodus, Geraldine K. Gerry (nee Richter), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John W. Rhodus Sr.; dear mother of JoAnn (John) Kaestner, John (Carol) Rhodus, Geraldine (Joseph) Kriska and James Rhodus; dear grandmother of Cynthia (Jim) Ingles, Patrick (Shannon) Breheny, Julie (Sean) Morris, Corry (Greg) Hackett, Kathleen (Mike) Francis, Melissa (Ryan) Claus, Sarah Rhodus, Chelsea (Andrew) Poston, Jennifer (Kris) Saxsma, John (Sarah) Kaestner Jr. and the late Joseph Kriska; great-grandmother of 17; sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial gathering on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. at Gambrill Gardens. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. at St. Alban Roe Church followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to SSM Health, Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation, 3800 Park Ave., 63110.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019