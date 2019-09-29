St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Morris, Geraldine M.

(nee Peterson) Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gorman Morris; loving mother of Keith (Sally) and Craig (Laurie) Morris; dear grandmother of Lauren (Tim), Brian and Tyler. Our dear friend to many.

Mrs. Morris was a member of the Floribunda Garden Club and the West County Day Lily Club.

Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2-4 p.m. Memorials to a appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
