Morris, Geraldine M.
(nee Peterson) Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gorman Morris; loving mother of Keith (Sally) and Craig (Laurie) Morris; dear grandmother of Lauren (Tim), Brian and Tyler. Our dear friend to many.
Mrs. Morris was a member of the Floribunda Garden Club and the West County Day Lily Club.
Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2-4 p.m. Memorials to a appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019