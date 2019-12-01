St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Gallagher, Geraldine Marie

Age 86. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Born in St. Louis, MO., to Werner J. and Genevieve M. (nee Rose) Gallagher. Beloved wife of 68 years to James F. Gallagher; loving mother of Maureen (Joe) Schulte, Margie (Ray) Knight, John (Susie), Trish (Louie) Bourgeois, Mike (Debbie), Jim, Connie (Ken) Plumb, Bill, Tom (Julie) and Steve (Susan); dear grandmother of 47 and great-grandmother of 62; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.

Preceded in death by her children; Gerry, Kathy, Elaine, and her grandson Joe.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Sunday, December 1, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Providence. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
