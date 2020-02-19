Simonds, Sister Geraldine, D.C.

passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Sister Geraldine was born on January 5, 1923 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Frank E. and Margaret A. (Carlin) Simonds. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Frank E. Simonds, Jr. and George Simonds, and her sister, Margaret Simonds. She is survived by her two brothers, Herbert Simonds of Washington, D.C. and Frank Curry of Santee, Ca.; nieces and nephews; many friends, and her Sisters in Community.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Geraldine will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 19, at 5:30 pm at the Sarah Community Marian Chapel in Bridgeton, Missouri with visitation from 4:00 pm until time of Mass; Burial will follow at Marillac Cemetery in Normandy, Missouri on Thursday, February 20 at 9:00 am. She was 97 years of age and 77 years vocation as a Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul. She served as a teacher, parish visitor and hospital visitor in St. Louis, Perryville, Mo. and Dallas, Texas.