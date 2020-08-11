Olsen, Gerard J. "Jerry"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Sat. Aug., 8, 2020.

Beloved husband of John L. Olsen (nee Hagen); dear father and father-in-law of John J. (Jane) Olsen, Susan (Frank) Ehlers and Bill (Catherine) Olsen; dear grandfather of Abby, John, Kevin, Sarah, Jack (Whitney), Michael (Anna), Colin and Garrett; dear brother-in-law of Rita Kroupa; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Jerry loved Norwood Hills Country Club. He Spent 45 years with Boeing reaching the title of Vice President. Jerry also loved fishing and was a long time member of St. Ann Club.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., Aug. 14, 9:15 a.m. to St. Ann Catholic Church of Normandy for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Ann Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Evans Scholars Foundation or St. Ann Catholic Church appreciated.

