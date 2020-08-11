1/
Gerard J. "Jerry" Olsen
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Olsen, Gerard J. "Jerry"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Sat. Aug., 8, 2020.

Beloved husband of John L. Olsen (nee Hagen); dear father and father-in-law of John J. (Jane) Olsen, Susan (Frank) Ehlers and Bill (Catherine) Olsen; dear grandfather of Abby, John, Kevin, Sarah, Jack (Whitney), Michael (Anna), Colin and Garrett; dear brother-in-law of Rita Kroupa; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Jerry loved Norwood Hills Country Club. He Spent 45 years with Boeing reaching the title of Vice President. Jerry also loved fishing and was a long time member of St. Ann Club.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., Aug. 14, 9:15 a.m. to St. Ann Catholic Church of Normandy for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Ann Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Evans Scholars Foundation or St. Ann Catholic Church appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral
09:15 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Service
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church of Normandy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
Joan, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. RIP Jerry
Janice Roevekamp
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved