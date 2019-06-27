Gerard T. "Jerry" Wightman

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Angela Merici Catholic Church
Obituary
Wightman, Gerard T. Jerry on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette F. (nee Kelley) Wightman; dear father of Mary J. (Michael) Sanders, Therese (Neal) Wunderlich, Cathy (Phillip) Denzmore, Gerard Jr. (Stephanie) and Daniel Wightman; dear grandfather of 10, dear great-grandfather of 4; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Services will begin on Saturday, June 29, 9:15 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant then proceed to St. Angela Merici Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. VISITATION FRIDAY, JUNE 28 FROM 4-7 P.M. Online condolences and full obituary notice may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 27, 2019
