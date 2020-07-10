1/
Gerhard "Jerry" Hentschke
Hentschke, Gerhard 'Jerry'

Gerhard P. Hentschke was born December 2, 1927 and passed away at the age of 92 on July 7, 2020 due to debilitating ailments that developed over the last few months of his life. He will be missed by family and friends.

Our Dad was a great guy that got along well with everyone he met, from his high school days in University City, to the Army Air Forces, Washington University, and a professional career in St. Louis from the mid 1950's until his retirement. He was a member of many professional organizations and was heavily involved with his church until the final years of his life.

Married in 1954 to Shirley (Schaettler) Hentschke they celebrated over 60 years of marriage before our Mom passed in early 2016. Dad missed her every day for the rest of his life but carried on and lived out his life with family and friends until the last few months.

Dad leaves behind a family that will cherish all the great times we had over the years: Son - Steve Hentschke of Charlotte, NC and his sons Andy (Shelbi), Dan, and Kenney (Stacey).

Son – Gregg Hentschke of St. Louis, MO and his children Gina Martin (Brian), Jeremy Hentschke and Jodie Hentschke.

Daughter - (favorite child – just ask her) Susan Belschner (David) of Wimberley, TX. In addition, he leaves behind three great-grandchildren – Kasey and Tyler Hentschke children of Andy and Shelbi in Texas along with Hunter Hentschke son of Kenney and Stacey in South Carolina.

Services: Arrangements by Hutchen's Mortuary – 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031. Phone: 314-831-3100 Visitation - Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (with current Covid restrictions in place) and Monday, July 12, 2020 from 9 a.m.-10:00 followed by memorial service. Internment at Valhalla Cemetery for family only please. No flowers please – if you wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider the Veteran's Administration – thank you.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
