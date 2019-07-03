Rothman-Serot, Geri a St. Louis, Missouri native, who lived in Sarasota, Florida, passed away on July 2, 2019. She had a long history of public service that encompassed the political, charitable and educational communities. Geri was honored to serve her Missouri constituents as 2nd lady of Missouri, a St. Louis County Councilman and the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in 1992. She organized the Legislative Spouses in Jefferson City into a strong bipartisan force that lobbied victoriously for a new Capitol Museum and brought people from all areas of government, Democrat and Republican, to produce a gridiron that raised funds to start the hall of famous Missourians, that still exists today in our Missouri Capitol. On the Council, she achieved numerous milestones, including hate crimes legislation and an ethics law, but the Medical Waste Incinerator law remains one of her proudest accomplishments, and it has been copied in other cities across the United States. It banned incinerating medical waste in St. Louis County. As a three-time breast cancer survivor, Geri served on many committees and Boards in St. Louis to educate men and women to eliminate the fear of cancer and understand you can thrive for years to come. While living in Lakeland, FL, she served on the Lakeland Regional Medical Center Foundation's Women in Philanthropy Board, as well as the First Annual Polk County Susan G. Koman Race for the Cure. In Sarasota, she continued working with various groups to help spread their messages. She received numerous awards, including the Globe-Democrat Woman of Achievement Award and the Distinguished Alumni Award from Ladue Horton Watkins High School. Geri is survived by Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Don Serot, David (Mary) Rothman, Sarah (Phillip) Rubin, Rachel Rothman (Glenn Chenalloy), Daniel (Jenn) Rothman. Dan (Allison) Serot, Brad (Lexis) Serot, Jim Serot (Michael Kaufmann), Joe (Renee) Serot. And 16 perfect grandchildren: Alijah, Sam and Ben Rothman; Jennifer, Brian, Paige, and Andrew Rubin; Elizabeth and Kate Rothman; Farrah Serot; Ava, Stella, Jonas and Billie Serot; Scarlet and Shane Serot. Geri knew that it didn't matter what year you were born or what year you died. It mattered what you did in between those two dates and every day, she chose to live to the fullest in every sense of the word and hopes everyone will do the same. Services: Graveside service Friday, July 5, 11:00 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road, Chesterfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to STAND UP TO CANCER https://standuptocancer.org/take-action/. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019