Jewell, Geroldine Anne Wife of the late James Arthur Jewell, preceded in death by son James Allen Jewell and daughter Martha Kindel. Survived by daughters Janet(Randy) Glover and Diane (Jeff) Burnett, 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Services: Memorial service Friday, February 8 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geroldine Anne Jewell.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019