Geroldine Anne Jewell

Obituary
Jewell, Geroldine Anne Wife of the late James Arthur Jewell, preceded in death by son James Allen Jewell and daughter Martha Kindel. Survived by daughters Janet(Randy) Glover and Diane (Jeff) Burnett, 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Services: Memorial service Friday, February 8 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019
