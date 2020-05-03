Santacruz, Gertrude E. (nee Meyer), Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfonso Santacruz; dear mother of Alfonso (Sandra), Rudy (Janice), Ricardo (Scharmaine) and Steven Santacruz; loving grandmother of 6; great-grandmother of 7; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral service and burial will be private for family only. Contributions to Alzheimer's Association greatly appreciated.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.