Arnot, Gertrude (Trudy) Herbst

Born in New Haven CT, Trudy passed away Monday at the age of 83 surrounded by family. Trudy was a devoted wife of 61 years and a loving mother and grandmother. When not spending time with family, Trudy enjoyed entertaining, golf, bridge club, sailing, quilting, and St. Louis arts and sports. Trudy is survived by her loving husband Dr. John Arnot, her four sons John his wife Holli, Jim his wife Barb, Paul his wife Sharon and Bill, as well as five grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Rudolph Herbst of Orange, CT. Trudy was a member of Bonhomme Presbyterian Church in West County for over 50 years. In place of flowers please send donations to the and Bonhomme Presbyterian Church.

Services: A private service will be held Saturday, March 21.