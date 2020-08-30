Valerius, Gertrude M.

(nee Goen ), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James F. Valeruis. Loving mother of Robert Valerius and Mary (Doug) Medley. Grandmother of Anthony Valerius, Blake Medley and the late Jessica Medley. Our dear cousin, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at the Church of St. Cletus, St. Charles, Saturday, 9/5/2020 from 9:00 a.m.. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.