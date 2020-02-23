O'Neill, Gertrude Marie

(nee Rademacher) of the Crown Center in University City died February 19, 2020 at 92 years of age. How can we capture in words the warmth and wisdom of this woman, beloved by so many? The legions of family and friends who recently visited her with smiles and tears at DeGreef Hospice House suggest the wealth of lives she touched and enriched.

Gert was simply fun to be with. She knew how to be a friend, with constancy, attention, humor and good counsel. Gert was a lover of good food and its value in bringing those you love together. Gifted at cooking when younger, discovering new restaurants throughout the St. Louis area were favorite adventures for Gert. Books were a constant companion, and the NYT Book Review, a must. She loved a good game of Argentina, and she was a wily card player. Gert enjoyed a good movie and sometimes suggested titles for the Crown Center showings. Gert was fair-minded and open to the world. Complaints and harsh words were not part of her vocabulary. What better model for navigating our complex world?

Gert was born August 9, 1927 in Allenton, MO to Sophie Spielbrink and Joseph Rademacher. She attended Eureka High School and moved to St. Louis at 17, worked at International Shoe and then General Electric, where she met lifelong friends known as the GE-Ette's.

In 1949, Gert married Francis Rogers O'Neill, known as Roger. Roger, with sharp intelligence and a keen wit, remained the love of her life. They raised their family in Berkeley, where they built lifelong friendships with neighbors. Roger died in 1992, and after his death, Gert moved into Crown Center, where she quickly built a community of friends.

Gert is survived by daughters Patrice O'Neill and Kate O'Neill, granddaughter Molly O'Neill McArdle and sons in-law Gary Mercer and Patrick McArdle. Dear friends and family share her loss, including Kevin Berwin and Dru Thomas; Jo Ann Jasin; Missy Motz and the children of her sister Mary Jo (Buddy Bayer); her brother John Rademacher (Delores Rademacher) and children; Ann Rademacher (Joseph Rademacher) and children; the families of Roger's brother Donald O'eill (Joan), James P. O'Neill (Margaret); and Jack O'Neill (Pat); and the staff of the Crown Center.

Those big blue eyes of Gert's, lively and engaged, wise and generous, told the story of a life well lived. Gertrude O'Neill will remain in our hearts forever.

A remembrance gathering will take place in several weeks. In lieu of flowers, please send a tribute or donation to the Crown Center for Senior Living.