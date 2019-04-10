Schneider, Gertrude (nee Gitlin) April 8, 2019. Passed away at the youthful age of 97 in Sunrise, FL. Beloved wife of the late Abraham for 51 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robert (Lynne Kolton) Schneider and of the late Susan Schneider. Loving grandmother to Andrew, Cory, and Mark. Dear aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. Services: Graveside service Thursday, April 10, 12:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road, Chesterfield, MO. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St Louis MO, 63146 or to a . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019