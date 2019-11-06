|
Eifert, Gertrude T.
(nee Buergler), fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Friday, November 1, 2019. Loving wife of the late William F. Eifert; dearest mother of Robert (Deanna) Eifert, Kevin (Johanna) Eifert, William (Karen) Eifert and Steven (Ann) Eifert; loving grandmother of Nicholas and Victoria Eifert; dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Gertrude's children would like to thank the Sisters and staff at Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Center in Kansas City for the loving care they provided their mother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, payable to Little Sisters of the Poor, 8745 James A. Reed Road, Kansas City, MO 64138. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, November 9, 9:15 a.m. to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in St. Louis for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation Friday, November 8, 4 – 8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019