Gesa J. "Gus" Gyaki

Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Meramec Bluff Chapel
Ballwin, MO
Obituary
Gyaki, Gesa J. "Gus"

passed away, Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Gyaki (nee Glaser). Dear father of the late Gary Gyaki. Dear father-in-law of Brenda Dolan. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service at Meramec Bluff Chapel, Ballwin, Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
