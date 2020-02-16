Gyaki, Gesa J. "Gus"

passed away, Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Gyaki (nee Glaser). Dear father of the late Gary Gyaki. Dear father-in-law of Brenda Dolan. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service at Meramec Bluff Chapel, Ballwin, Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.