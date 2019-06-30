Della Croce, Giampiero was born on March 16, 1936 and was called to Heaven on June 27, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his children, Susan (Peter) Treese, Robert (Mary Ellen McGauley), Paola (David) Brush, John, Michael (Mara) and Gregory (Sarah); grandchildren, Stephen, Christina, Brian, Joshua, Caden, Nicolas, Ava, Joseph, Isabella and Luca; great-grandchildren, Natalia, Alexandra, and Arianna; loving brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, from 9-11am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church 5130 Wilson followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill, 2315 Macklind Ave.; St. Louis, MO 63110 are greatly appreciated. For more information please visit www.CalcaterraFuneral.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019