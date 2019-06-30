Giampiero Della Croce (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Giampiero Della Croce.
Service Information
Calcaterra Funeral Home
5140 Daggett Ave
St. Louis, MO
63110
(314)-771-3383
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Della Croce, Giampiero was born on March 16, 1936 and was called to Heaven on June 27, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his children, Susan (Peter) Treese, Robert (Mary Ellen McGauley), Paola (David) Brush, John, Michael (Mara) and Gregory (Sarah); grandchildren, Stephen, Christina, Brian, Joshua, Caden, Nicolas, Ava, Joseph, Isabella and Luca; great-grandchildren, Natalia, Alexandra, and Arianna; loving brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, from 9-11am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church 5130 Wilson followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill, 2315 Macklind Ave.; St. Louis, MO 63110 are greatly appreciated. For more information please visit www.CalcaterraFuneral.com

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 771-3383
funeral home direction icon