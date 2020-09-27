1/
Rev. Gilbert F. "Gil" Bumb
Bumb, Rev. Gilbert F.

Entered into eternal rest on 9/23/2020. Husband of Patricia Bumb; father of Rev. Cynthia Bumb, Mark Bumb Bremley, Brenda Mindock & Scott Bumb (Rene Williams); grandfather of Stephanie, Holden, Andrew, Khaila, Celeste, Jennifer and Abigail. Beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, pastor & friend. Please donate to Eden Theological Seminary.

Services: Visit. 9/30 from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave. 63116) Funeral service 10/1 at 9 am at St. Lucas U.C.C. (11735 Denny Road 63126). Interment Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
OCT
1
Funeral service
09:00 AM
St. Lucas U.C.C
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
