Bumb, Rev. Gilbert F.

Entered into eternal rest on 9/23/2020. Husband of Patricia Bumb; father of Rev. Cynthia Bumb, Mark Bumb Bremley, Brenda Mindock & Scott Bumb (Rene Williams); grandfather of Stephanie, Holden, Andrew, Khaila, Celeste, Jennifer and Abigail. Beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, pastor & friend. Please donate to Eden Theological Seminary.

Services: Visit. 9/30 from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave. 63116) Funeral service 10/1 at 9 am at St. Lucas U.C.C. (11735 Denny Road 63126). Interment Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.