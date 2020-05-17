Gilbert Herbert Nussbaum
1939 - 2020
Nussbaum, Gilbert Herbert May 11, 2020, age 80. Husband of Linda Nicholson; father of Noah and John (Erin); brother of Donald (Margaret) and William (the late Maggie Riechers); grandfather of Jasper and Liam. Gil was born on June 7, 1939 in the Bronx, New York. From his earliest years, Gil displayed many talents. Upon completing junior high, he successfully auditioned to gain admittance to the High School of Music and Art. He also passed the rigorous admissions exam for the Bronx High School of Science and was torn between the two schools. He ultimately chose the latter and went on to achieve a bachelor's degree in physics from The City College of New York and then a Ph.D. in physics from Harvard University. His first position was as a researcher at the then Bell Laboratories in New Jersey before becoming a member of the physics faculty at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Wanting to apply his knowledge of physics to real life problems, he became a post-doctoral fellow in medical physics at the MD Anderson Hospital and Tumor Institute. He later joined the faculties of medicine at Tufts University and Washington University in St. Louis. He was an internationally renowned authority in the use of heat therapy for the treatment of cancer. Throughout his long and successful career in science, he never lost his love for the performing arts. He had a remarkable voice and a love of acting. He had roles in plays and musicals in productions put on by The Performing Arts Department at Washington University in St. Louis, the MUNY, the Jewish Community Center of St. Louis, Lindenwood University, St. Charles Community College, Harvard University and many other venues. Gil was Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha, Henry Drummond in Inherit the Wind, Mr. Macafee in Bye Bye Birdie, Joe Keller in All My Sons, among a host of other roles. He was a highly respected member, soloist and dramatic narrator for the international champion barbershop chorus, The Ambassadors of Harmony. He was also a man gifted with words, writing poetry and plays and delighting in the learning of foreign languages. Gil Nussbaum was a force of a man, known for his sharp wit and ability to make others fall laughing to the floor. He possessed a searing intelligence, a playful nature, and a generous spirit. His death has left a large hole in the universe. Services: A memorial service will be held at Central Reform Congregation when Covid19 restrictions are lifted In lieu of flowers, Gil would want tributes to be sent to The Southern Poverty Law Center, the ACLU of Missouri or the Central Reform Congregation of St. Louis. Visit Bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
