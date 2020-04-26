Gilbert J. "Mister Gil" Warmbrodt
Warmbrodt, Gilbert J. 'Mister Gil' Age 100, went to his eternal rest Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Mary Warmbrodt (nee Thoma); loving father of David (Barbara) Warmbrodt, Joyce Kaste, Joseph (Pamela) Warmbrodt, and the late Thomas Warmbrodt; dearest grandfather of Daniel (Cameron Garton) Warmbrodt, Christine McGauley, Lynn Kaste, Lisa (Tim) Jackson, Justin (Mattie) Laramie and Linsey (Jon) Morgan; dear great-grandfather of 12; dear brother of the late Dolores Tygard and uncle of Mark Tygard. Gil was a U.S. Air Force World War II Bombardier/Navigator. He retired from Eaton Corp. and was a talented wood carver. Services: Memorial service to be held at Meramec Bluffs at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
