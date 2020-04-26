Warmbrodt, Gilbert J. 'Mister Gil' Age 100, went to his eternal rest Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Mary Warmbrodt (nee Thoma); loving father of David (Barbara) Warmbrodt, Joyce Kaste, Joseph (Pamela) Warmbrodt, and the late Thomas Warmbrodt; dearest grandfather of Daniel (Cameron Garton) Warmbrodt, Christine McGauley, Lynn Kaste, Lisa (Tim) Jackson, Justin (Mattie) Laramie and Linsey (Jon) Morgan; dear great-grandfather of 12; dear brother of the late Dolores Tygard and uncle of Mark Tygard. Gil was a U.S. Air Force World War II Bombardier/Navigator. He retired from Eaton Corp. and was a talented wood carver. Services: Memorial service to be held at Meramec Bluffs at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store