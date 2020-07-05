1/1
Gilbert Joel Gans
Gans, Gilbert Joel

aged 91, passed away on July 3, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the loving husband for 38 years of the late Barbara Gans. Gil was the father of Richard (Lisa) Gans, the late Joanne (Steve) Dyvig and James (Tracey) Gans. Gil was a loving and proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the son of the late Samuel and the late Mildred Gans and dear friend to many. Gil was born in Chicago, IL before moving to St. Louis and later Florida, in retirement, before finally returning to St. Louis.

We appreciate the loving care given to him by the staff at McKnight Place Assisted Living.

Private service with memorial donations to the Missouri Humane Society, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. www.valhallafunerals.net




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
St. Louis, MO 63133
(314) 721-4900
