Brockmeier, Gilbert R.

Saturday August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lois Brockmeier (nee Compton) 48 years; dear father of Rick (Sally) Brockmeier and Gail (Phillip) Rector; dear granddad of Lacey, Jon (Michal) Rector, Stephanie (Aaron) Henderson, Mike (Julie), Tim (Barbie Donohue) and Jeff (Megan) Brockmeier; great-granddad of Luke, Lucy, Max, Elsie, Leo, Joshua, Jordyn, Jaxon, Jessie, Joselyn, Noa, Naomi, Abigail and Eleanor.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, August 12, 10:00 a.m. until Service 11:00 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to 1st Baptist Church of Ferguson. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com