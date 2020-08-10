1/
Gilbert R. Brockmeier
Brockmeier, Gilbert R.

Saturday August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lois Brockmeier (nee Compton) 48 years; dear father of Rick (Sally) Brockmeier and Gail (Phillip) Rector; dear granddad of Lacey, Jon (Michal) Rector, Stephanie (Aaron) Henderson, Mike (Julie), Tim (Barbie Donohue) and Jeff (Megan) Brockmeier; great-granddad of Luke, Lucy, Max, Elsie, Leo, Joshua, Jordyn, Jaxon, Jessie, Joselyn, Noa, Naomi, Abigail and Eleanor.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, August 12, 10:00 a.m. until Service 11:00 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to 1st Baptist Church of Ferguson. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
AUG
12
Service
11:00 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
