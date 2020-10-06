Jones, Gilda Emilie

(nee Gay), Passed away peacefully with family at her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 94.

Beloved wife of the late Charles Richard Jones; Loving mother of Charles (Sherry) Jones Jr., Jeryl (Chris) Janson, and Brian Jones; grandmother of Misty, Jennifer, Jeff, Drew, Tori, and Chase; great-grandmother of Noah,

Shelby, Brooke, Gabe, Malachi, Oliver, Piper, and Avery; daughter of the late Harley and Elisabeth Gay; sister of the late Eldon Gay.

Services: Funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017, Friday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran or Wings of Hope. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.