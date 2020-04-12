Gilliam M. Lischer

Obituary
Lischer, Gillian M.

age 83, of St. Louis County, entered into rest Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in London, England. Gillian was loving, thoughtful and generous and had a lifelong love of nature and animals. Gillian is survived by her son Michael (Susan) Lischer; her daughter Jane (Bret Polk) Lischer; her son Kent (Pat) Lischer; her grandson Miles (Natalie) Lischer; her granddaughter Ashley Moore and five great-grandchildren.

Services: A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or World Wildlife Fund.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
