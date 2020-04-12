Lischer, Gillian M.

age 83, of St. Louis County, entered into rest Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in London, England. Gillian was loving, thoughtful and generous and had a lifelong love of nature and animals. Gillian is survived by her son Michael (Susan) Lischer; her daughter Jane (Bret Polk) Lischer; her son Kent (Pat) Lischer; her grandson Miles (Natalie) Lischer; her granddaughter Ashley Moore and five great-grandchildren.

Services: A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or World Wildlife Fund.