Crippen, Gina M.
(nee Bompart), Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Barry G. Crippen; dear mother of Tyler and Corey Conaway and Austin Crippen; dear daughter of Mary Yeager and the late Steven Smelser; our dear sister, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, December 9, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019