|
|
Kembitzky, Gisela
(nee Haack) asleep in Jesus Saturday, December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rudolf "Rudi" Kembitzky for over 60 years. Loving mother of Bernd (Michelle) and Norbert (Laurie) Kembitzky; adoring Oma of Alex, Katy, Kristi (fiance' Evan) and Corey; dear sister of Heini Haack; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Gisela was a longtime employee with Schnucks Station Restaurant and Grant's Farm.
Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 3, from 3 p.m. until memorial service time at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Nurses for Newborns appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019