St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gisela Kembitzky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gisela Kembitzky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gisela Kembitzky Obituary

Kembitzky, Gisela

(nee Haack) asleep in Jesus Saturday, December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rudolf "Rudi" Kembitzky for over 60 years. Loving mother of Bernd (Michelle) and Norbert (Laurie) Kembitzky; adoring Oma of Alex, Katy, Kristi (fiance' Evan) and Corey; dear sister of Heini Haack; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Gisela was a longtime employee with Schnucks Station Restaurant and Grant's Farm.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 3, from 3 p.m. until memorial service time at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Nurses for Newborns appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gisela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now