Marino, Giuseppe Benito "Joseph"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on August 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Vincenza Marino. Dear dad of Louis, Peter, James and Michael Marino. Grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 13. Our brother, brother-in-law, uncle cousin and friend.

He arrived in the United States in 1955 with $2 in his pocket and dreams to become an American and own his own business. He achieved those and was proud to call America his home. He was former owner of American Radiator. He worked tirelessly to provide for his famly and shared his success with charities and by helping others. If desired, donations to DeGreeff Hospice House or Masses.

Services: Private services were held. A service of JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME.