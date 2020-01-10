Gladys Zane Smith (1931 - 2020)
Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the family home
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace & Peace Fellowship
5574 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace & Peace Fellowship
5574 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO
Smith, Gladys Zane

5/1/1931 – 1/6/2020

Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Ted Smith, Mother of 5 Grandmother of 20, Great-Grandmother of 18 Died Monday, January 6, at home surrounded by family.

Gladys, a devout believer in the teachings of Jesus Christ sought to provide a loving home and a place of refuge for family, friends and others in need.

For 25 years Gladys owned and operated a catering company for a very devoted clientele.

Services: A celebration of her life will be held at the family home Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Funeral Service will be at Grace & Peace Fellowship, 5574 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
