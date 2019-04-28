|
Jurczyk, Glenda F. (nee Raney), Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Theresa Jurczyk and Cynthia Walburn; dear grandmother of Randy, Jessica, Allyssa, Shelbee, Marissa and Brooke; dear daughter of Marcella and the late Marion Raney; dear sister of Frank (Connie), Danny (Vicky) and Gary (Patty) Raney and the late Linda (survived by Lois) Hale; our dear great-grandmother of 10; aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, Mary 20, 10 a.m. until memorial service at 12 noon. Service concludes at funeral home.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019