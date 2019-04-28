St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Jurczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda F. Jurczyk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glenda F. Jurczyk Obituary
Jurczyk, Glenda F. (nee Raney), Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Theresa Jurczyk and Cynthia Walburn; dear grandmother of Randy, Jessica, Allyssa, Shelbee, Marissa and Brooke; dear daughter of Marcella and the late Marion Raney; dear sister of Frank (Connie), Danny (Vicky) and Gary (Patty) Raney and the late Linda (survived by Lois) Hale; our dear great-grandmother of 10; aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, Mary 20, 10 a.m. until memorial service at 12 noon. Service concludes at funeral home.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now