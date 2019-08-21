|
Pruitt, Glenda M.
Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late David and June Pruitt; loving sister of Wanda (Chris) Reed; adoring aunt of Paul Reed, Amanda (Eric) Sykes, Shelby (Justin) Bruce and Olivia Reed; cherished great-aunt of Noah, Elijah, Austin and Connor; our dearest relative and friend to many.
Glenda's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Sunnyhill Inc. for their care and support.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, August 26, 10:30 a.m. Interment at Lake Charles Cemetery. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019