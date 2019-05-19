|
Crader, Glenn A. passed away, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 71. Loving husband of Joan Crader (nee Gabris); beloved son of Paul and Piccola Crader (nee Rogers); dear father of Deborah (Michael) O'Connor and Sharon (Tom) Whalen; proud grandfather of Abby, Kate, Nick and Nora; a loving caregiver to Dennis Gabris; brother of Mark (Amy) Crader, Susan (Mike) Biri, Marilyn (Bob) Clifford and the late Forrest Crader, his beloved dog Baxter and cat Mo, uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019