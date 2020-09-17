Smith, Glenn Dwain

85, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born September 16, 1934 in Bunker, MO, a son of William Melvin and Cora Alice Baker Smith. Dwain retired from General Motors with 30 years of service. Then he worked another 10 years for the city of Manchester's Parks Department. Survivors include one son, Ronald Dwain and wife Kathy; two daughters: Sandra Lynne Bequette and her husband, Jeff, Susan Renee Arnold and her husband, Dave and thirteen grandchildren, Briar, Jacob, Tyler, Kaity, Jessica, Jordan, Jesse, Rebekah, Rachel, Alyssa, Anna, Jonah, and Sarah.

Services: A memorial service and gathering will be held at Schroeder Park, Pavillion #1, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd, Manchester, MO 63021, Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.