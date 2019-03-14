St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Hogancamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Glenn E. "Doc" Hogancamp M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Glenn E. "Doc" Hogancamp M.D. Obituary
Hogancamp, M.D., Dr. Glenn E. Doc baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Annette Hogancamp; dearest father of Carol (Michael) Branson, Laura Smith, John (Tracey) Hogancamp and the late Mary Struble; dear grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 8; brother of Mary Sue (Bill) Martinie; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Dr. Hogancamp practiced medicine in Ballwin, Ellisville and Eureka for 40 years, team physician for Lafayette High School and the Ballwin American Legion baseball team. Services: Funeral Mass Saturday at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eureka at 11:00 a.m with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until Mass time. Entombment, Holy Cross Mausoleum. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BJC Evelyn's House. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information