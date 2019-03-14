|
Hogancamp, M.D., Dr. Glenn E. Doc baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Annette Hogancamp; dearest father of Carol (Michael) Branson, Laura Smith, John (Tracey) Hogancamp and the late Mary Struble; dear grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 8; brother of Mary Sue (Bill) Martinie; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Dr. Hogancamp practiced medicine in Ballwin, Ellisville and Eureka for 40 years, team physician for Lafayette High School and the Ballwin American Legion baseball team. Services: Funeral Mass Saturday at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eureka at 11:00 a.m with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until Mass time. Entombment, Holy Cross Mausoleum. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BJC Evelyn's House. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019