Erb, Glenn O. Thursday, May 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Myrtle Erb (nee Stoeber) for 68 years; dear father of Craig Erb and Karen (Jack Abels) DeStefane; dear grandpa of Jeff (Rena) Erb, Sarah (Brett) Hartmann, Nick (Francesca) and Clyde DeStefane; great-grandpa of Lincoln, Mackenzie and soon to be Sofia; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Private services at Kutis South County Chapel. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.



