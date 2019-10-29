Sprehe, Glennon David

1933-2019. Glennon David Sprehe, age 86, passed away on Saturday, Oct 26, 2019. He was born on June 08, 1933 in St. Louis, MO to the late Albert H. Sprehe and the late Frances T. (Keating) Sprehe.

He was the beloved husband of Della M. Sprehe (nee: Cullen) for 56 years. Loving father of Patricia (John) Zimmermann, David (Sherri) Sprehe, Carolyn Sprehe (Ron Sander); dear grandfather of Amanda (Jerry) Schwartz, Aaron and Tabitha Zimmermann, Daniel and Anna Sprehe; cherished great grandfather of Isaak and Isabel Schwartz. Survived by brother, Al (Maggie Costello) Sprehe, and brother in-laws, Tom Pike, Lee Judd, Ernie Sciaroni, and John Cullen. Preceded in death by Jeanette Sprehe, Richard Sprehe, Shirley (Bob) Meinhardt, Mary Claire Pike, Mac Sciaroni, Rose Judd, and Cathy Cullen. A dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Glenn was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War and a proud member of the IBEW Local 1 for 62 years. He enjoyed many years of volunteering at the Science Center and History Museum. He was an active member of Immaculate Conception Dardenne. He was a kind, humble, loving and caring man who showed patience to all and was always willing to share his time and talents with anyone. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: Memorial Mass for Glennon, will be 10:30 AM Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Dardenne (Chapel). Fr. Denny Schaab will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center (St. Charles). www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Memorial donations are appreciated to: ICD St. Vincent DePaul Society at 2083 Hanley Road, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368 or a .