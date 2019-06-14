Fendler, Glennon O. Glenn Fortified with the Sacra- ments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, June 9, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Glenn was born Jan. 13, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to parents the late Oliver and Josie Fendler (Lang). Loving husband to Diane G. Fendler (Staub) for 57 years; cherished father to Dannelle D. (Timothy) Ward and the late Deborah D. Johns (Jon and Ashley Johns). Beloved grandfather to Timothy W. Jr. and Nathan Ward (Mackenzie Geers) Abigail and Thomas Johns; our dear brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and nephew. Wonderful friend to many including his best friends the jolly boys and jolly girls who invited him into their group in 1965. Glenn and Diane were the former owners of the TED FENDLER Funeral Home. Services: Funeral from Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, June 17 at 9:15 a.m., then to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, June 16 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Please NO flowers. Donations to Serendipity German Shepherd Rescue or Young Women's Breast Cancer support. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 14 to June 16, 2019